Fall 2019 catwalk beauty all about glitter, statement lashes, glossy skin

Structured hairstyles at Comme des Garçons during the Women's Fall-Winter 2019/2020 Ready-to-Wear collection fashion show in Paris March 2, 2019. — AFP pic

PARIS, March 8 — The Fall/Winter 2019 fashion shows have come to an end, and the beauty trends for the season have been laid down. Glitter, statement eyelashes and glossy skin dominated the catwalks over the past few weeks.

Glitter

Disco fever is alive and well in the fashion world. Glitter makeup was seen on the runways of all four major fashion cities, beginning with New York, where Kate Spade matched its shimmery red eyeshadow to its lipstick, and Tom Ford added a touch of gloss to his signature smokey eye.

In London, Halpern put a funky twist on things with its fearlessly glittery gold eye makeup and Ashish makeup artist Isamaya Ffrench daubed glitter all over the model's eyelids and through the brows, as well as on the lips.

In Milan Giorgio Armani dusted the sparkly stuff through the models' eyebrows, and Byblos nodded to the trend with crystalized lashes, while Dries Van Noten and Maison Margiela ran with the trend in Paris, debuting a sparse and sophisticated glittery eye makeup look.

Statement lashes

Eyelashes were big news this season. Exaggerated, spiky lashes meant a doll-like beauty look at Vaquera in New York, setting the tone of things to come in Milan, where Byblos debuted crystalized lashes designed to match the bling hair accessories and frosted white eyelashes caused a stir at Vivetta.

The trend took on a life of its own in Paris, where Junya Watanabe offered up some abstract-looking lashes, Dior opted for Teddy Girl-inspired makeup featuring painted-on thick, clumpy black eyelashes, and pom-pom-style fake lashes stole the show at Courrèges.

Dewy skin

Classic, vivacious dewy skin remained a key beauty trend this season, with Nicole Miller flying the flag for glossy complexions in New York, and Vivetta tapping into the trend in Milan.

Dewy, glistening skin was the main beauty accessory at Stella McCartney, and the Jacquemus presentation also stuck to the designer's signature go-to beauty look of glassy complexions, sleek hair and bold brows. — AFP-Relaxnews