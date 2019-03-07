Christian Louboutin to open a hotel in Portugal

Designer Christian Louboutin plans to open a hotel in Portugal. — AFP pic

PARIS, March 7 — The French designer — and renowned creator of the famous red-soled shoes — is planning to open a hotel in Portugal’s Alentejo region, provisionally ready for summer 2020, according to various media reports.

For many years, when not designing new stilettos, Christian Louboutin has enjoyed downtime at his holiday home in Portugal’s Alentejo region. The region offers both countryside and coastline, with some of the country’s most stunning beaches.

The designer reportedly plans to open a small, distinctive hotel, for which he is currently busy buying furniture and aboriginal art, as well as collecting ceramics, with a view to creating its interiors. Louboutin has enlisted architect Madalena Caiado for the project to ensure the hotel blends seamlessly into the local surroundings and buildings. Work is scheduled to start in April, with plans to open in summer 2020.

The hotel will also feature a restaurant where Christian Louboutin envisages serving organic cuisine focusing on locally-sourced products, notably cheeses. — AFP-Relaxnews