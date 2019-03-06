Take a look at the newest ocean liner on the high seas: MSC Bellissima

MSC Bellissima — Picture courtesy of MSC Cruises

LONDON, March 6 — A new cruise liner sets sail in the Mediterranean this summer, featuring a menu designed by Michelin-starred chef Raymond Blanc and new Cirque du Soleil shows at sea.

Christened the MSC Bellissima by the ship’s godmother Sophia Loren, the ocean liner was given a splashy send-off over the weekend, in the presence of Loren, singer Andrea Bocelli and British TV presenter Holly Willoughby in the port of Southampton.

The MSC Bellissima will feature ZOE, a virtual personal cruise assistant modeled after Google Assistant and Amazon’s Alexa that can answer more than 800 of the most commonly asked questions, and a dedicated family deck area with LEGO activities and Chicco amenities.

Blanc, known for his two Michelin-starred restaurant Le Manoir aux Qaut’Saisons in Oxfordshire, England, has also been enlisted to develop the menu for the MSC Yacht Club’s ‘Elegant Dinner Menu.’

MSC Yacht Club cabin aboard the MSC Bellissima — Picture courtesy of MSC Cruises

The MSC Yacht Club is a private onboard club for the most moneyed cruisers and includes 24-butler service and the ship’s most luxurious suites.

Onboard entertainment includes two new Cirque de Soleil shows exclusive to MSC Cruises, including “Syma,” which follows a young sailor on a journey at sea, and “Varélia,” which puts a futuristic spin on the medieval tale.

Guests will also be able to choose from 12 dining venues and more than 20 bars and lounges.

The MSC Bellissima will spend her inaugural season in the Mediterranean for seven-night cruises before moving to the Emirates this winter. Following that, she will be deployed to Asia in 2020. — AFP-Relaxnews