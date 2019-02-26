Hilton launches new brand for 'bleisure' travel

Signia Hilton hotels will have a minimum of 500 guest rooms, meetings and event spaces designed to optimise work and collaboration.. — Picture courtesy of Hilton

NEW YORK, Feb 26 — Hilton has launched a new hotel brand for business travellers that focuses on tech-forward features, meeting spaces and wellness amenities.

Hilton hotels brand Signia designates a new category of properties aimed at business and leisure — or bleisure — travellers and which prioritizes technology and design.

Destination bars and signature restaurants will be designed with the tired business traveller in mind, who may be less inclined to leave their hotel after a long day at work.

Signia Hilton hotels will have a minimum of 500 guest rooms, meetings and event spaces designed to optimize work and collaboration.

Rooms will be keyless, accessible via digital keys, i.e., app-enabled smartphones, and wellness features will range from infinity pools to fitness classes and spas.

Launching the new brand are Signia Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek, Signia Hilton Atlanta and Signia Hilton Indianapolis. — AFP-Relaxnews