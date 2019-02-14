Lion dancers, God of Prosperity entertain commuters of LRT ride in CNY celebration

The lively performance took place on February 13. — Pictures courtesy of Prasarana Malaysia Berhad.

SUBANG JAYA, Feb 14 — What started out as a normal ride turned into a fun-filled event for passengers on the LRT who were treated to a special lion dance yesterday.

A performer, clad in a God of Prosperity costume, also joined in to enhance the jovial mood as the train departed from Masjid Jamek LRT station towards Pasar Seni.

Dancers from the Kok Hing Dragon and Lion Dance Association clad in majestic red and gold costumes pranced in the coach as music from the drums and cymbals reverberated throughout the train.

Their fancy footwork put a smile on commuters’ faces who also received mandarin oranges from Prasarana Malaysia Berhad’s (Prasarana) president and chief executive officer Datuk Mohamed Hazlan Mohamed Hussain and other senior officers.

Prasarana officials posing with the lion dancers at the Pasar Seni LRT station.

Prasarana, in a press statement, said they organised the event under a corporate social responsibility initiative that saw the company bringing 30 orphaned Chinese children from Rumah Charis for a trip into the city to celebrate Chinese New Year.

They boarded a Rapid KL bus at their home in Taman Yarl and made their way to the Masjid Jamek LRT station where they enjoyed the lion dance performance on board the train.

A special Chinese New Year reception was then prepared for the kids at a hotel in the city.

Rapid KL currently serves more than one million commuters daily with more than 735,000 passengers using the LRT, MRT, and monorail services and 348,000 hitching a ride on Rapid KL buses.