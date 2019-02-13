Adidas Running tweaks its Ultraboost for a lighter model (VIDEO)

The new Ultraboost 19 from adidas Running. — Picture from Instagram/adidasrunning

HERZOGENNAURACH (Germany), Feb 13 — Adidas Running has revealed its most responsive Ultraboost to date, the Ultraboost 19, updated with new features for enhanced performance and in a range of new colourways.

Adidas worked with thousands of runners across the globe to develop the new silhouette, reducing the original adidas Ultraboost from 17 pieces to just four performance-driven components for a shoe which is lighter yet even more responsive.

The new design features optimised BOOST, which gives runners 20 per cent more BOOST in the midsole and therefore more energy return, as well as a new Torsion Spring to help propel runners forward. For comfort, adidas has added in the 3D Heel Frame to support the foot as it lands and a one-piece Primeknit 360 upper for lightweight support and stability.

To tie in with the release of the new Ultraboost 19, adidas will also launch the “Recode Running” campaign, starting with the release of a new trailer which explores how runners and running groups all over the world find creative ways to stay motivated and keep going.



“Running is constantly evolving, so we designed the re-boosted and re-energised adidas Ultraboost 19 to empower runners all over the world to keep challenging and changing what running is and what it looks like. We have created a shoe that provides more energy return than ever before so that all runners can run with power and confidence in whatever way their creativity takes them,” commented Sam Handy, VP Design of adidas Running.

After already selling out of the first exclusive colourway, the adidas Ultraboost 19 Laser Red, in the US and China, adidas will launch another model worldwide on Feb 21. Three other limited-edition colourways, Dark Pixel, Refract and Bat Orchid, are also available to buy at select retailers.

For more information head to adidas.com/running_ultraboost. — Relaxnews