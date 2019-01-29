RM1 million cash rebates for PKNS homebuyers

Selangor State Development Corporation (PKNS) is offering a total of RM1 million cash rebates to buyers until end of Feb. — Picture courtesy of PKNS

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 29 — A total of RM1 million cash rebates awaits house buyers in the PKNS Mega Bonanza promotion until the end of February.

Launched by the Selangor State Development Corporation (PKNS), acting chief executive officer Norita Mohd Sidek said the offer is specially designed for ready-built and ready-to-move properties.

Discounts of up to 20 per cent are available for residential units in Kota Puteri, namely Daffina 2 and Elaisha, as well as the Azhara project at Antara Gapi and Menara U and U2 in Shah Alam.

Norita in a press statement also stressed that the discount is open to all Malaysians.

“PKNS will also be providing a total cash rebate of up to RM1 million for units in the Hijauan Enklaf and Anggun Kirana projects at Alam Nusantara, Setia Alam and 10 Residensi in Section 17, Shah Alam,” she said.

Norita said homebuyers will also also enjoy up to RM15,000 worth of documentation incentive for units at the Hijauan Enklaf, Opal Residensi, Taman Bayu Malawati and 10 Residensi projects.

“Buyers will also receive vouchers for purchase of electrics goods worth up to RM30,000 for units at Hajauan Enklaf, Opal Residensi and Avenue Rasa projects.

“We also provide Smart Home vouchers worth up to RM15,000 for Anggun Kirana and Vega Residensi projects, as well as interior design vouchers worth up to RM10,000 for selected projects in Taman Bayu Melawati.”

To top it all off, buyers will enjoy a zero down payment scheme, while the cost of the sales and purchase agreement and memorandum of transfer would be borne by PKNS for selected projects.