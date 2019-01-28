New year, new sportswear: Stylish sets to get you to the gym

Outdoor Voices TechSweat 3/4 Flex Leggings in Black Polka — Picture courtesy of Outdoor Voices via AFP

NEW YORK, Jan 28 — If you're struggling with your New Year resolutions, then updating your sports wardrobe with some of the new-season styles could help give you a boost of motivation to get down to the gym.

Outdoor Voices TechSweat 3/4 Flex Leggings and Doing Things Bra

The TechSweat 3/4 Flex Leggings from Outdoor Voices will bring some fun to your workout wardrobe with the polka dot print, and they can be paired with two black and white colorways of the Doing Things Bra.

The brand's lightweight TechSweat fabric helps you stay dry with sweat-wicking properties while offering ease of movement with its four-way stretch. The bra is designed to offer support and breathability with a thick underband and honeycomb mesh.

US$75/US$65 (RM309/RM268)

Lucas Hugh Performance 7/8 Pinstripe Leggings and Dynamo Sports Bra

Lucas Hugh Pinstripe Performance 7/8 Leggings and Dynamo Sports Bra — Picture courtesy of Lucas Hug via AFP

With just subtle stripes of color, the Lucas Hugh Performance 7/8 Pinstripe Leggings and matching Dynamo Sports Bra can be worn together or mix and matched with your existing classic black pieces.

With compression fabrics, mesh ventilation panels, and reflective triangles patches for enhanced visibility, the set will keep you cool and comfortable and help support you during your workout.

US$220/US$120

Monreal London Seamless Biker Leggings and Seamless Racer Bra

Monreal London Seamless Racer Bra and Seamless Biker Leggings in Pewter/Mint — Picture courtesy of Monreal London via AFP

In a soft pewter and mint green colorway, the Seamless Racer Bra and Seamless Biker Leggings by Monreal London will add a touch of color that will take you from winter workouts right through to spring.

A high percentage of Lycra in the fabric will also ensure your new set lasts the distance and snaps back into shape after each workout, while the seam-free design ensures optimal comfort.

US$122.46/US$96.68

Sweaty Betty Kenza Power Leggings and Kenza Power Crop Tank

Sweaty Betty Kenza Power Crop Tank and Power Leggings — Picture courtesy of Sweaty Betty via AFP

Add a flash of colour to your workout wardrobe with the Kenza Power Crop Tank and Kenza Power Leggings from Sweaty Betty. The longer length of the crop tank adds a little more coverage for those who want it, while both the top and the leggings have been designed for a variety of sports and in a sweat-wicking, quick drying fabric.

US$100/US$75

Nike Tech Pack 2.0 Cutout Stretch Jersey Top

Nike Tech Pack 2.0 Cutout Stretch-Jersey Top — Picture courtesy of Net-a-Porter via AFP

Those who prefer classic black will look extra sleek in the Nike Tech Pack 2.0 Jersey Top. Thanks to the brand's breathable “Power” fabric and cutout design, the top will help regulate temperature when you work up a sweat, and can be paired with any pair of simple black leggings.

The long sleeves and mock neck also offer a little extra coverage.

US$70 — AFP-Relaxnews