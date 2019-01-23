Nike’s new ACG collection celebrates 30 years of all-weather range

Nike unveils its ACG 2019 collection. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Jan 23 — After launching its first ACG (All Conditions Gear) collection back in 1989, Nike is celebrating the 30th anniversary with a new range that respects ACG’s legacy.

Designed for all weather conditions, including sun, rain, wind and more, Nike has re-introduced the three-step layer system with moisture wicking Dri-FIT wool base layers, fleece insulation and Gore-Tex fabrics to protect athletes during a range of activities.

The use of retro prints also nods to the past and are reminiscent of those used for the original ‘89 ACG collection, while the introduction of women’s styles for the first time ever looks to the future, with a range of base layers and pants designed specifically for ease of movement.

The Spring 2019 Nike ACG apparel collection releases tomorrow on nike.com and at select retailers in Asia and North America, and on February 21 in Europe. — AFP-Relaxnews