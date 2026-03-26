SEREMBAN, March 26 — Located just beneath the iconic sign of the Continental Hotel, Restoran Sin Tai Chew is a kopitiam in Seremban that’s hard to miss.

A central position along Jalan Dato Sheikh Ahmad certainly helps, but it’s the character that you’ll come to appreciate when you visit.

Step inside, and the first thing you notice is just how impeccably clean the space is — a rarity among many old-school kopitiams.

Chequered floors stretch across the room, while half-tiled walls in soft cream, offset by contrasting blue tiles, give the space a distinctly timeless charm.

The ‘kopitiam’s’ iconic Continental Hotel sign (left) and eclectic bric-a-brac decor (right). — Picture by CK Lim

The space is further animated by an eclectic collection of bric-a-brac — some might even call it eccentric — from vintage weighing scales to antique biscuit tins.

As we settled in, it became clear this was a place where regulars came to unwind, particularly on weekdays.

The weekends, however, draw in an influx of curious tourists, keen to experience the charm of Seremban through this well-worn establishment.

Customers, many of them weekday regulars. — Picture by CK Lim

This being a Hainanese kopitiam, it feels only right to begin with a cup of Hainanese kopi. The local coffee has a requisite bitterness, tempered by a sugary sweetness, delivering the perfect jolt to begin our morning.

To go with it, a cup of cham offers a softer counterpoint. This tea-and-coffee blend is creamy and mellow, its lightness balancing the kopi’s deeper intensity.

‘Kopi’ (back) and ‘cham’ (front). — Picture by CK Lim

The butter kaya toast is plain enough albeit executed perfectly. The traditional kopitiam style bread remains crisp even after we spend longer taking pictures than we ought to, crackling delectably with every bite.

Its slight charred edges lend a perfect balance to the sweet and fragrant kaya and rich butter. What a treat, what quiet pleasure, something so simple yet rooted in nostalgia.

Butter ‘kaya’ toast. — Picture by CK Lim

No visit to a kopitiam feels complete without a plate of stir-fried noodles — especially when it’s on offer. Here, the selection extends well into lunch, with dishes like Hainanese stewed mee and wat dan hor, each imbued with admirable wok hei.

Given the early hour, however, it is the humble plate of stir-fried meehoon that calls to us. Pale rice vermicelli is enlivened with fiery sambal and finished with a fried egg — what more do we need, really?

Something a little more indulgent, apparently.

For you can’t visit Restoran Sin Tai Chew without ordering the signature polo bun with Hainanese chicken chop. Quite an unexpected pairing.

Stir fried ‘meehoon’ with ‘sambal’ and fried egg. — Picture by CK Lim

While the bun itself may not quite replicate the classic Hong Kong original, it finds new life here. Filled with a chicken chop (crunchy rather than eggy), the humble bun transforms into something far more satisfying than anticipated.

From savoury to sweet, the menu shifts with ease. The house-baked pastries provide a fitting close to the meal — the true sweet ending, if you will.

Polo bun with Hainanese chicken chop. — Picture by CK Lim

The UFO tart, whimsical in appearance and light in texture, features a buttery, crumbly base topped with a smooth ring of meringue encircling a dollop of indulgent ganache.

Available in original, chocolate, and coffee flavours, it is the coffee version that strikes the most balanced note, its gentle bitterness cutting through the sweetness.

More unassuming in appearance, the coconut tart proves just as rewarding. Its caramelised crown of desiccated coconut delivers a chewy, lingering sweetness that rounds off the experience on a comforting note.

UFO tart (left) and coconut tart (right). — Picture by CK Lim

In the end, Restoran Sin Tai Chew is less about novelty and more about continuity — a place where familiar flavours are preserved with care, and where time seems to slow just enough for you to notice.

Whether it’s the unapologetic bitterness of kopi, the crisp bite of butter kaya toast, or the comforting heartiness of its noodles, each dish carries a sense of memory.

And perhaps that’s its greatest appeal: not just feeding the appetite, but gently reminding us why places like this still matter.

Restoran Sin Tai Chew 新大洲茶餐室

45, Jalan Dato Sheikh Ahmad,

Bandar Seremban, Seremban.

Open daily (except Mon closed) 8am-3:30pm

Phone: 017-428 9289

* This is an independent review where the writer paid for the meal.

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