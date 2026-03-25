KUALA LUMPUR, March 25 — We associate cakes with celebrations like birthdays, anniversaries, weddings... in other words, with happy times.

For me, cake brings joy as well as solace during challenging times.

Perhaps that’s why I often seek out cakes everywhere I go... hoping each bite will bring happiness.

Fluffy Kinako Roll Cake with the lightest whisper of fresh cream offers subtle flavours.

When Kotsu Kotsu opened its doors late last year in Desa Sri Hartamas with much fanfare, I visited.

Perhaps it was too soon and they had not settled but I found the flavours too light to make an impression.

After hearing my friend rave about their cakes recently, I decided to give the Japanese patisserie a second visit.

The patisserie's best seller is the Pistachio Cake, featuring eye-catching layers of ground pistachios and fluffy sponge cake.

The place has improved heaps, pulling off that basic, simple roll cake with great finesse, as one can enjoy a pillowy sponge cake and soft cream.

While the flavours aren’t punchy, the patisserie has reached a level that allows the matcha to be subtly present in the sponge cake only.

Matcha with Kuromitsu and Mango featured brown sugar syrup and fresh mango, which was subtle.

Strawberry Pistachio Tart is a monthly special offering ground pistachios and a crunchy tart base.

However, the newly introduced Matcha Yuzu, served with a touch of yuzu, is much better, especially since each azuki bean was cooked perfectly.

The roll cakes also come lightly dusted with kinako (toasted soybean powder) and the super-fluffy sponge feels like eating a cloud with the lightest cream.

Flavours like chocolate and their Classic will also tempt you but I usually stick to the Matcha Yuzu.

Prices range from RM14.52 to RM15.52 per slice.

Roll cakes all sliced and ready for you, depending on which flavour appeals to you.

Most importantly, the cakes also have reached that Asian hallmark of perfection: they aren’t too sweet.

The most eye-catching cake in the display counter is the Pistachio Cake (RM28.52 per slice), which features layers of ground pistachios and raspberry encased in soft sponge and a light pistachio mousse.

As you walk past all the cakes at the front counter, you will also see a Pistachio & Strawberry Tart, a special available until the end of March.

A new addition is the Hojicha Chiffon with layers of fluffy cake and vanilla 'bavarois' rippled with a nutty hojicha chocolate sauce.

It may look plain and uninteresting without cream but do give it a try.

The ground pistachio has a subtle nutty fragrance with a hint of strawberries followed by a crisp, slightly crunchy tart base.

The classic Pudding (RM10.52) has an eggy flavour with a caramel base that isn’t overly sweet, especially when eaten chilled.

The Japanese patisserie is located on the same row as Minamo Ramen, which shares the same owners.

One can enjoy the cakes in the serenity of their eatery or take away to enjoy them at home.

Each cake is thoughtfully packed in purple boxes with ice packs to keep it cool in this hot humid weather.

You can pre-order cakes for celebrations online and pick them up at the counter.

Kotsu Kotsu Japanese Patisserie

34-G, Jalan 24/70A,

Desa Sri Hartamas, Kuala Lumpur.

Tel: 012-4112369

Open: 12pm to 11pm. Closed on Mondays.

Website:@kotsukotsumy

Instagram: @kotsukotsukl

*This is an independent review where the writer paid for the meal.

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