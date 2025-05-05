KUALA LUMPUR, May 5 —For the last few years, Alison Soup House has been nourishing customers with their soups brimming with goodness.

Now, they have entered a new chapter, rebranding themselves as Restoran Pak Awee, a nod towards the inclusion of Kelantan bites in the menu to reflect the owners’ heritage.

But fans of their thick, nourishing soups will be happy to know that they are still on the pork-free menu.

It’s the best of both worlds on a table; feeding a group with diverse tastes... nasi dagang and herbal chicken soup side by side.

Minced Prawn Mee Sua is a unique dish from the owner’s Kelantanese roots with chopped prawns, house made fried shallots eaten with silky ‘mee sua’. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

Curious cats will be happy to hear that Pak Awee actually exists, rather than a fictional character designed to sell the brand, as he is married into the owners’ family.

Khao Jam (RM17.90), a unicorn of sorts in the Klang Valley, takes centre stage here.

The rice dish is popular with the Kelantanese Chinese; “khao” means rice while “jam” is mixed, in Thai.

That green hue is naturally coloured from juice, pressed from a mixture of over 40 herbs, found in Kelantan.

On the plate, there’s a variety of herbs, vegetables including raw bean sprouts, fish and homemade budu sauce mixed with the green tinged rice, lifting the whole dish to give you good-for-you vibes with every spoonful.

Dried Scallop Chicken Soup is a complete meal with ‘mee sua’, herbal braised chicken, vegetables and the nourishing, thick soup laced with sweetness from the dried scallops. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

Rather than fish floss, this version uses flaked fish.

Proteins like mackerel fish, chicken (quarter or thigh portion) or grilled lamb can also be added on.

The Grilled Lamb Khao Jam (RM26.90) combines slightly sweet charred lamb shoulder, cut into pieces, some tender and juicy while other pieces can be slightly chewy.

One can pick from various Kelantanese rice dishes like nasi dagang or nasi dage in Kelate slang, nasi bukus and nasi lauk.

Minced Prawn Mee Sua (RM15.90) is a homage to simpler days in Kelantan, where fresh deshelled prawns are chopped and tossed in with silky soft mee sua.

Flavours are lighter but homey, boosted by a generous handful of house made shallot crisps and a good sprinkle of ground white pepper.

Snack on Pai Tee filled with shredded yam bean and carrots. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

Six chicken soups with different flavour profiles are on tap here, brewed in small batches using different Chinese herbs, accompanied with a choice of multigrain rice, bee hoon or the silky mee sua.

Dried Scallop Chicken Soup (RM26.90) was redolent with chicken flavour and the sweetness from dried scallops.

It’s a complete meal for work weary office workers from the nearby corporate towers with vegetables, braised herbal chicken and carbohydrates of your choice.

Snack on Pai Tee (4 pieces for RM8) – crisp shells stuffed with yam bean and carrots – topped with red chilli and their own chilli sauce.

Popia Kelate uses bamboo shoots, yam beans and carrots to create a juicy filling for this fried snack. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

Equally good is the Popia Kelate (2 pieces for RM8), fashioned from bamboo shoots, yam beans and carrots for a juicier bite.

For weekday lunch, one can dine on their set meals from 11.30am to 2.30pm.

It’s a main dish with choices like Herbal Chicken Rice, Nasi Lemak with Sotong plus favourites like Khao Jam, Nasi Dagang served with a drink and dessert.

Prices vary depending on your main dish selection.

Prior to the rebranding, the restaurant revamped the place to make it comfortable for diners with different sections, including a private room to host larger groups. — Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

Desserts include a Homemade Red Bean Soup with Orange Peel or their newly introduced Bingsu or fluffy shaved ice dessert with flavours like mango, oolong tea and Bandung, currently on promotion.

One can happily escape the heat after conquering the flight of stairs to discover a pleasant and pristine dining space, where service is also efficient.

Delivery is also available on GrabFood for those who cannot trek all the way here.

Located just a few doors away from McDonald’s, one just needs to conquer the flight of stairs to reach Restoran Pak Awee. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

Restoran Pak Awee,



6A, Jalan Tun Mohd Fuad 2,



Taman Tun Dr Ismail, Kuala Lumpur.



Open daily: 11.30am to 3pm, 5.30pm to 9.30pm.



Tel: 03-77319031/019-6881319.



Instagram: @pakawee_ttdi

* This is an independent review where the writer paid for the meal.



* Follow us on Instagram @eatdrinkmm for more food gems.