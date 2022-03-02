Deliveroo opens its first real restaurant in London

Deliveroo has chosen a pizzeria format for its first real restaurant. — Pizza Paradiso pic via ETx Studio

LONDON, March 2 — Who would have thought that one day delivery giant Deliveroo would cross over to go behind the counter and open its own restaurant?

The British company has chosen pizza for this first experimental eatery in London.

Did you think Deliveroo would remain satisfied to cook up a success in its famous “dark kitchens” where a brigade of chefs busily prepare menus available exclusively by delivery?

The platform which had counted 300 million orders by 2021 is now in the thick of it all with the opening of a pizzeria in London.

The fact that the company chose to open this type of restaurant for its first such venture is definitely not random.

In France, pizza is one of the most frequent orders on meal delivery specialists such as Uber Eats, Deliveroo and Just Eat, a study by digital marketing and analytics agency ESV revealed a few days ago.

In London’s Swiss Cottage neighbourhood, Deliveroo didn’t have to start from scratch for its first restaurant. The platform took over the premises of a former pizzeria. At Pizza Paradiso.

According to specialised media outlet Eater, it offers affordable dining. The menu shows pizzas at prices between six and ten pounds, approximately US$8-13.50 (RM33.53-56.59).

The restaurant hosts diners in a small room while it is also possible to enjoy meals on a terrace. In January, a spokesperson for the British company mentioned the project in an interview with the Wall Street Journal.

According to him, this opening was motivated by the need to experience and explore the reality of the problems encountered by restaurant owners. — ETX Studio