Phase four takeaway: Getting my yam rice fix at Taman Selayang Baru

The yam rice is flavourful even though they don't give you many yam pieces (left). Their mixed offal soup has a lovely sweet taste that is not too sourish and pleasant to drink with the rice (right).

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 — With the rainy weather, I've been craving for yam rice. This time, I decided to try somewhere different and was recommended this stall in the Selayang area.

The menu is a simple one built around yam rice. You can have it with soup that is filled with a mix of pork offal, sliced pork and beancurd. There's also braised chicken feet, beancurd and egg to bulk up your meal. And they also offer vinegar pork trotters.

The yam rice (RM2 per portion) is flavourful even though they are stingy with the diced yam. But it is cooked with enough aromatics such as garlic, shallots and dark soy sauce that gives it that appetising aroma.

What I really enjoyed was the chee chap tong or mixed pork offal soup (RM6.50). This was sweet and tasty as it is made from pork bones. It's also pleasantly tangy with the addition of ham choy or salted vegetables.

Some stalls tend to add too much of the sharper tasting ham choy but this stall has a lighter hand hence the soup is more sweet tasting rather than sour.

Bulk up your meal with braised chicken feet, beancurd and hard boiled egg (left). The stall's version of vinegar pork trotters is milder and paired with tender meat (right).

There's a mixture of pig's offal like intestines and stomach. You also can find sliced pork, pork balls and smooth beancurd cut into cubes.

On the side, you have dishes like braised chicken feet, beancurd and eggs. I ordered a portion of all three for RM6.50 and enjoyed the gelatinous chicken feet. The vinegared pork trotters (RM9) was a milder version with less vinegar. It's still a pleasant dish with the tender meat and gelatinous skin.

All the items kept well too as I had extra for a few meals.

Yam Rice Stall, Restoran Chao Chew City, 7232, Jalan Len Omnibus, Taman Selayang Baru, Batu Caves, Selangor. Tel: +6016-7701020. Open: 10am to 2pm. Closed every second Tuesday of the month.