Phase four takeaway: Enjoy the old fashioned taste of KL's Overseas Union Garden Liandy Homemade Butter Cake

For a simple old fashioned taste, head to Liandy Homemade Butter Cake during the weekends for fluffy cakes like this marble chocolate cake. — Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 22 — When I last visited the Overseas Union Garden weekend market for lor mai chee, I was reminded of the stall that used to sell butter cakes.

Maybe I was too early but I didn't manage to spot them selling their cakes. In fact I was worried they had stopped trading.

Luckily a friend confirmed she found their stall one weekend. Hence it warranted a return visit to the weekend market.

If you want something different, try the subtle orange butter cake with its fine texture.

The walnut cappuccino cake is lovely with a distinct coffee taste and half pieces of the nuts on top of the cake.

The stall offers eight varieties of cakes. There's their original butter cake which often sells out quickly. For a slight subtle difference, if you can't get that, try their orange butter cake which is studded with orange bits. The texture of the cake is the fine, moist crumb type.

I tend to prefer the marble cake versions, as you get the best of both flavours in one bite. Here they offer the marble chocolate or marble coffee flavours. The chocolate version has just a hint of the flavour with a moist crumb that eating one piece is not enough.

As I love coffee, I zoomed in on their walnut cappuccino cake, which was a nice balanced coffee taste. The cake is studded with walnuts so you get a nice crunch from the nuts.

Grab the smaller portions of cake for RM11 so you can sample different flavours.

They also offer more flavours with walnuts such as walnut banana and a walnut mixed fruit carrot cake. There's also the perennial chocolate cake.

The cakes are cut from a huge A4 sized tray into smaller loaf portions. The cakes that are RM11 each measure 14 centimetres in length and are nine centimetres wide. It's about seven centimetres in height.

I prefer the small sizes as you get to try many flavours. I'll keep them to eat throughout the week. Just heat them a bit in a toaster oven and it's perfect with a cup of hot coffee.

You can spot their stall with the many trays of cakes right in front of Restoran Sun Sea.

If you want to get a huge cake, they also take orders. Otherwise just pop over to their stall to grab the cakes. You may also get lucky and score yourself some freshly made lor mai chee. (https://www.malaymail.com/news/eat-drink/2021/10/08/phase-three-takeaway-head-to-this-weekend-kuih-stall-at-kls-overseas-union/2011697).

Liandy Homemade Butter Cake, Stall in front of Restoran Sun Sea, 29, Jalan Hujan Rahmat, Overseas Union Garden, Kuala Lumpur. Open: 7am to 11am (Saturday and Sunday). Tel:+6016-2631081 (Vinnie).