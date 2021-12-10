Phase four takeaway: Fluffy cloud-like sponge cakes and old fashioned cream puffs from Klang's Bakery Cake House

Bakery Cake House serves this amazing cloud-like marble sponge cake — Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KLANG, Dec 10 — Whenever I walk past an old school bakery, I'll pop in to look at what is on offer and buy some to try.

I've actually been on a search for cream puffs. The forgotten type which is filled with yellow custard rather than the pristine white non-dairy whipped cream.

As I was curious about this much raved about bakery in Klang that serves cream puffs, I visited it one day.

What impressed me instead at this place was their sponge cakes. Think moist fluffiness with a fine crumb. There's a marble sponge cake (RM9) with the flavours of chocolate and coffee mixed in it. The marble cake is a lovely balance of rich coffee and chocolate — one slice is not enough.

If you prefer, they also sell the chocolate and coffee sponge cakes on their own. I also bought those and slowly savoured them for a few days.

The marble sponge cake is sold in a round shape for RM9

If you prefer, they also offer coffee and chocolate sponge cakes in a loaf shape

Back to the cream puffs, this bakery's version is quite unlike those found in other places. Here the texture of the puff is very soft and light.

Once you place your order, they fill the puffs with thick yellow custard. The filling for the cream puffs was exactly what I wanted as most places serve a more liquid custard. I only wished they added more of the filling though as it lacked the satisfaction I was searching for.

I reckon for my second visit, I'll ask for more custard, if they are willing to add, maybe at an extra cost. As the puffs are quite small, they are sold in a box of 10 for RM6.50.

Their cream puffs are unique with a softer bite that is incredibly fluffy

So far it's the only bakery I have found that fills their cream puffs with the thicker yellow custard rather than whipped cream or a more liquid custard

As the cream puffs are quite small in size, they are sold in a box of 10

The bakery also offers a selection of tarts. There's cheese, fruit and coconut tarts. All these tarts have an old fashioned taste with a crumbly tart shell but the fillings are pretty average tasting.

Prices range from RM1.60 to RM3 for the tarts. The most expensive is the fruit tart that is topped with canned mixed fruit.

You also have an interesting mini pineapple tart (two tarts for RM1.90). They put a layer of pineapple jam on the bottom of a mini tart shell and pipe a buttery cookie dough on top. Hence, it's more like a crumbly cookie with a hint of jam than an actual pineapple tart.

For an old fashioned taste, there's an assortment of tarts like coconut, mixed fruit and the mini pineapple ones with pineapple jam

The fruit cake sold here is delicious too with a moist crumb and jam packed with raisins

They also have a pretty good fruit cake jam packed with raisins (half cake for RM8) which is lovely with a cup of coffee. They also offer other items such as pandan layer cake and burnt cheesecake.

I'll definitely return for the sponge cakes, cream puffs and fruit cake, if I visit Klang again.

Bakery Cake House, 8, Lorong Angsa, Taman Berkeley, Klang. Open daily: 8.30am to 5pm. Tel:+603-33418025, +6012-3318440.