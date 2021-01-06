CMCO food takeaway: Discover this unusual curry laksa at Shah Alam's Restoran Zheng Yang

Mix the curry laksa together with the 'sambal' to get a bright orange hue and a slightly sweet tasting broth — Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

SHAH ALAM, Jan 6 — Hankering for curry laksa? Give this relatively unknown stall at Bandar Pinggiran Subang a try. It's definitely off the beaten path but a trip here yields two great finds within the same area.

Your drive here will be rewarded with a light, slightly sweet tasting curry laksa served with fried fuchuk, fresh cockles and long beans. There is also Johnny's Prawn Mee nearby at Restaurant Yau Yat Khan where you get a full-bodied prawn mee.

The stall at this corner coffee shop is run by a young man known as Chan. Usually curry laksa is served with poached chicken. Some stalls even pair it with decadent crispy siew yoke.

What is different here is this version is served with fried fuchuk. It adds a nice, lighter taste to your bowl of curry laksa. The fuchuk is stuffed with fish paste and deep fried.

While the beancurd skin isn't super crispy, it still makes a really tasty bite. You can add on more fried fuchuk if you want to bulk up your meal; each piece is RM1.50.

The broth for this curry laksa is a light one with an orange hue. In fact, the taste is similar to the Penang version as it tends to separate into a white colour until you mix the whole bowl with the sambal served on the side.

What I really enjoy is the slightly sweet flavour. It's not overly rich too, making it very drinkable that you will end up with an empty bowl.

The laksa is served with fried 'fuchuk' stuffed with fish paste that you can add on more for RM1.50 per piece (left). Pack home the curry and noodles in separate bags (right).

Your bowl of curry laksa is also topped with cockles, long beans, bean sprouts and beancurd puffs. When you eat there, the fresh cockles are juicy and the long beans perfectly cooked. It gets slightly cooked when you take it away since there is residual heat.

A small portion is RM7 while the large portion is priced at RM8. You can add on cockles for RM2, if they have enough supplies.

Curry Laksa Stall, Restoran Zheng Yang, 54, Jalan Bulan BN U5/BN, Bandar Pinggiran Subang, Shah Alam. Tel:019-5585267. Open:9am to 3pm. Days off not fixed.