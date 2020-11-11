NKR helps satisfy Penang nasi kandar cravings

Screengrab from the website nasikandaronline.com.

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 11 — Hankering for original Penang nasi kandar but not able to drive to the Pearl of the Orient due to the movement restrictions in place now? Klang Valley residents can now get their nasi kandar fix, thanks to technology and a business idea that came about after the movement control order was enforced in March.

Meet Nasi Kandaq Runner or NKR founder and owner Alnazree Mahshar, 42, who had a light-bulb moment in March this year that prompted him to start a nasi kandar runner business, specifically to deliver authentic nasi kandar from Penang to Klang Valley residents.

Alnazree and 12 of his friends and family members with whom he started NKR, who are all Penang nasi kandar fans themselves, take down orders via NKR’s website and then take turns to drive 350 kilometres to Penang twice a week to pick up the meals.

The packages of steamed rice topped with various types of gravies and served with delicious side dishes such as chicken, beef, mutton, squid, vegetables, green chili and salted egg are delivered to the customers at seven collection points in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor.

When NKR started its special Penang nasi kandar delivery service in July, they had about 30 customers comprising mainly friends and family members. Today, over a span of just a few months, their customer base has swelled to over 1,000 and they get nearly 700 orders for each trip.

How it started

Alnazree said the idea of starting the Penang nasi kandar delivery venture came to him after the Covid-19 crisis affected his regular business which was buying and selling China-made gadgets online.

“My online retail business required me to travel to China to get my goods. But when Covid-19 happened it disrupted my supply chain as I couldn’t travel,” he said.

Having operated an online business before, Alnazree used his knowledge to create an integrated website for NKR to display its nasi kandar “menu” and allow customers to order what they want and make their payments.

Pleased with the overwhelming response from customers, he said they only have to pay an additional delivery charge of RM4 on top of the price of the food packages they have ordered.

“We are so thrilled that our customers – comprising Malays, Chinese and Indians — like our services and of course, they enjoy the food as well,” he said, adding that so far they have seven collections points — Bukit Jelutong, Taman Tasik Shah Alam, Taman Tun Dr Ismail, Bangsar, Setiawangsa, Rawang and Putrajaya — from where customers can collect their meals.

“Soon we are opening three more collections points in Subang Jaya, Klang and Ipoh,” he added.

Menu expanded

Not satisfied with just catering to orders for nasi kandar as Penang is also well-known for a host of other delicacies, Alnazree and his team have now included Mee Hameed Pata, pasembor, sotong bakar and murtabak to their menu.

“With the additional offerings, we hope to secure more customers in the long run,” he said.Kenny Low, 43, who is from Penang and has been living in the Klang Valley for 10 years, said he ordered Nasi Kandar imigresen through NKR to “reminisce my childhood memories.”

He said he has been eating Nasi Kandar Imigresen since he was nine years old when the first generation of the owner’s family was running the outlet that served this particular nasi kandar.

“I used to go back to Penang at least twice a year and each time I am there I would visit the shop and enjoy the food with my family. Now, with the new normal, I rely on NKR to satisfy my cravings,” he said.

Another customer, Siti Radziah Hamzah, 35, said she has ordered nasi kandar and other items listed on NKR’s menu five times already.

“Not once was I disappointed with the food or the service. The runners are friendly and helpful and the food is superb,” she added.

For more information on NKR’s nasi kandar delivery service, click here. — Bernama