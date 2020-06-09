CMCO food delivery: Petaling Jaya's Bánh Mì Om Nom Nom delivers Vietnamese sandwiches to your doorstep

The grilled pork bánh mì is a delicious bite with well marinated grilled pork, shredded carrots, fresh coriander and pork lard fritters. — Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

PETALING JAYA, June 9 — One thing the movement control order (MCO) taught us, you have to diversify to survive, which is what Bánh Mì Om Nom Nom is doing.

Previously a supplier of baguettes for the popular Vietnamese sandwich, they now offer their items for delivery. In addition, there are other Vietnamese dishes like broken rice, sticky rice and bun or vermicelli bowls.

I was introduced to their food by two friends who had separately sampled the food. Both of them raved about it.

If you scroll through their Facebook page, the customer feedback posted are mainly from native Vietnamese too which heralds their authenticity.

It's all about the bánh mì here. You get a choice of 11 different fillings that range from the mixed ham special that features three to four different hams to a pork skin version. Prices range from RM8 to RM10.

If you prefer pairing the bread with a soupy element, you have a choice of their beef stew (RM12) or their version of siu mai or pork meatballs for RM10.

For those who prefer to make their own, you can buy the components. The baguette and various Vietnamese ham, pate, pork skin and pork floss can be bought separately.

They sell the baguette for RM3. If you're a big fan of Vietnamese sandwiches, you can buy the baguette in a bag of 20 for RM50.

What is exceptional is the baguette. It ticks the right boxes with a thin crust and a soft, cottony texture. Toast it a little in the oven and you will be rewarded with a shattering crispy crust and a fine crunch inside.

For a substantial meal, try the sticky rice that comes packed with goodies like waxed meat sausages, pork floss, paté, Vietnamese ham, dried prawns and fried shallots.

I ordered two versions to sample the bánh mì. The grilled pork bánh mì for RM10 was delicious with juicy bites of marinated, grilled pork paired with refreshing shredded carrots and fresh coriander. They also add pork lard fritters inside.

If you prefer punchier flavours, you get a small portion of the classic nuóc châm sauce with a mix of fish sauce and chillies to pour over.

The other version I ordered was with pork meatballs, as recommended by my friend. The meatballs are huge and I discovered a hidden surprise inside as I cut into it...a hard boiled quail's egg. Lovely.

The thin tomato based broth may not look like much but it was jam packed with a sweet flavour from the tomatoes... I wished there was more. I toasted my baguette on the side and savoured every bite of that fluffy, crispy crusty bread with the sweet broth.

In addition, I had bought a portion of their Vietnamese paté (price starts from RM12 for 250 grams) and ate it with the bread. The paté had a creamy texture with peppery notes, making it a nice addition to any bread you have at home.

You also have the Vietnamese broken rice served with suron nuong or grilled pork ribs and cha trung, a steamed omelette with meatloaf. This is only available for pre-order a day ahead. They also offer sticky rice and vermicelli bowls or bun with grilled pork or their version of siu mai.

The pork dumpling soup may not look like much but the broth has a sweet taste from the tomatoes and the chunky meatball has a hidden quail's egg inside.

I had also ordered their sticky rice for RM10. If you add RM2 more, you can have it with fried chicken. The rice is packed in a brown carton and once you open it, you are hit with an irresistible aroma.

The rice is a generous portion and topped with Vietnamese pork floss, slices of their pork ham, a dollop of paté and waxed meat sausages cut into slices. There is also fried shallots, dried prawns, two hard boiled quail's eggs and soy sauce.

The taste of the waxed sausages reminds me of the home-style Chinese yau mei fan, which literally translates to fragrant rice. That portion fills you up nicely for a meal with the glutinous rice.

If you want to go all in with a Vietnamese meal, they even offer desserts. There's the banh flan or their creme caramel version and chè ỉ, which looks like glutinous rice balls served with ginger syrup. The chè ỉ needs a day in advance to prepare so pre-order ahead.

You can order the food via their own booking site https://www.facebook.com/banhmiONN/app/701720909911837 which is automated. Either opt for delivery during their opening hours to your home where you pay the charges or do a self pick up from their place at Taman Megah Mas in PJ.

An interesting feature is for your first order, you get a 10 per cent discount and they deliver food to you before payment. The money can then be transferred to their bank account. For future orders, opt to pay upon collection or delivery.

For the upcoming recovery movement control order (RMCO), they will continue to do deliveries.

Bánh Mì Om Nom Nom, Taman Megah Mas, PJ. Open: 10.30am to 3.30pm. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/banhmiONN/