MCO food delivery: Appetising fish head noodles from PJ's Moon Kee that comes with their own delivery service

Occasionally we need a treat like this appetising fish head noodles using fried grouper fish with a spicy chilli sauce. — Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

PETALING JAYA, April 22 — When you're stuck at home during this Movement Control Order (MCO), there seems to be a need to treat yourself... to perk up the day.

That is how I felt when I ordered fish head noodles from Moon Kee Fish Head Noodles. It's always a treat to slurp down their comforting noodles.

The eatery at Section 19, Petaling Jaya serves two types of broth with their fish head noodles. There's a clear Teochew style soup with seaweed and coriander for those who prefer a lighter, healthier taste. For those who love punchier flavours, you won't be able to resist their tangy, milky broth, thanks to the use of ham choy (preserved cabbage) and tomatoes. They lace the broth with a dash of Shao Xing rice wine, making each spoonful incredibly satisfying. Both broths use a fish bone soup base.

You can select between threadfin fish (ma yau) or grouper (sek pan). Both fish are deep fried till golden. Each bite of the fish offers a contrast of sweetness from the flesh and the light crust on top.

If you hate bones, they also give you the option for noodles with fish paste or fish balls.

They serve it with the slightly thicker beehoon that doesn't absorb the broth as much as the thinner ones.

Slowly savour the deep fried grouper fish with its sweet tasting flesh and crispy golden skin (left). You can also order items like this fish paste served with a clear soup (right).

For my takeaway, it was pretty simple to arrange. All I needed to do was place my order via WhatsApp, pay via an e-wallet service (they also offer online bank transfer) and they arranged for delivery right up to my doorstep.

The big bonus in ordering from here is they have their own delivery services. You pay RM8 for delivery within a 10 kilometre radius from their restaurant. There are two delivery sessions, one from 10.30am to noon and another session from 1pm to 2pm.

My milky fried garoupa meehoon for RM19.30 was on point. It came packed in separate plastic containers, while the fried fish was kept in a brown bag. Everything was still piping hot when it reached my place.

The noodles, broth and sauce are all packed in individual boxes, making it easier to heat it up.

They also offer side items like fish maw, fish balls or fish paste served with the clear soup. There's no fried fish cake during the MCO though. I sampled the fish paste (RM11.30) found them kinda lacklustre as the texture is soft rather than bouncy.

I'll just stick to the noodles next time.

Moon Kee Fish Head Noodles, No. 48, Jalan 19/3, Petaling Jaya. Open daily: 9.30am to 2.30pm.You can WhatsApp 011-20035555 to place your orders. Further information can be found on their Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/moonkeefishheadnoodles/