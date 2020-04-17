MCO food delivery: Let's eat dim sum!

You can feast on dim sum like steamed 'pau', 'siu mai' and beancurd rolls. — Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

KUALA LUMPUR, April 17 — Since the Movement Control Order (MCO) started, there have been numerous Facebook groups popping up to help F&B businesses promote their offerings.

I often scan through the postings to see what interests me.

One post on dim sum sets priced from RM50, RM60 to RM80 caught my eye and I placed an order for a set.

You get a selection of pau, glutinous rice with chicken (lor mai kai) and siu mai. What I liked was they said the dim sum was made fresh.

You could easily keep and steam it whenever you want compared to buying it directly from a restaurant.

Since they posted on social media, they have had an overwhelming response and those sets aren't available any more, so I was offered another set for RM68.

They don't do any a la carte orders so you need to purchase the set.

The 'lor mai kai' is a big favourite with its soft rice, lots of chicken meat and sliced shiitake mushrooms.

Even though they only deliver to the Cheras, Kajang, Mahkota Cheras, Sungai Long and Balakong areas, they accommodated my request to deliver further. An extra charge for RM5 was levied.

It took about four days before they delivered the dim sum to me. Earlier they had promised a delivery time of one to three days.

According to Elissa Wong whom I contacted, they cater to shops and homes within the Cheras and Kajang area. They then expanded to include Petaling Jaya, Kuala Lumpur, Subang Jaya, Serdang, Seri Kembangan and Puchong.

The 'siu mai' has a nice ration of meat mixed with pork fat (left). For the beancurd roll, this was delicious even without the typical brown sauce served at dim sum places (right).

The slight delay in delivering the items to me was because they only have one in-house delivery person handling it.

The package includes six pieces of pau for each type: char siu pau, sheng ruo (meat), black sesame. You also get nine pieces of siu mai and three portions of lor mai kai. There is a fu pei roll (six pieces) stuffed with meat and three pieces of lorbak. They also throw in a bottle of Kampung Koh chilli garlic sauce which is seriously good with dim sum.

Out of the items, I really liked the lor mai fan. It was soft and tasty after steaming. They are pretty generous too with the chicken meat and sliced mushrooms.

The 'lorbak' meat filling has a firmer texture than usual but it still makes a tasty bite (left). While the steamed bun skin is good, the filling for the 'char siew pau' was distinctly lacking (right).

The siu mai was pretty good with a nice ratio of meat and pork fat mixed together for the filling. Similarly the beancurd skin roll was good.

The lorbak was the only item that needed deep frying. The texture of the meat tends to be a little firmer than normal. Nevertheless it is still tasty.

For all the paus, the skin was good. My test for pau is whether it sticks to my teeth after I bite into one and this one didn't. I wasn't sold on their char siew pau though as it wasn't as tasty as the ones served in the dim sum shops. Even the amount of meat filling wasn't as generous.

The set gives you six pieces of each type of steamed 'pau' and three 'lor mai kai' wrapped in foil to easily steam at home (left). It also includes nine pieces of 'siu mai', 'lorbak', beancurd roll and the all-important Kampung Koh chilli sauce (right).

I preferred the pork meat pau with its chunky meat patty tinged with ginger to give it a boost of flavour. The black sesame buns were good too with a not-overly-sweet black sesame filling.

The final (and most important) test was whether they add MSG to their items. Some places tend to include that which can result in a parched throat and unpleasant sensation. I'm particularly sensitive to it too so I was happy to discover no after effects after I ate the dim sum.

For orders of the RM68 dim sum set, you can WhatsApp them at 016-2575433