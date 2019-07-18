World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2020 to be held in Flanders

The 2020 edition of the World's 50 Best Restaurants will be in Antwerp. — Picture courtesy of JJFarquitectos / IStock.com via AFP-Relaxnews

LONDON, July 18 — The 2020 edition of the World’s 50 Best Restaurants is returning to Europe, this time to Antwerp, Belgium.

Organisers of one of the most influential — and controversial — gastronomic events of the calendar year have announced plans to hold the next edition of their gala event in Flanders, in the northern region of Belgium.

Though the location seems random at the outset, the choice is strategic: The event will coincide with the UNWTO World Forum on Food Gastronomy, which takes place in nearby Bruges.

“These food-focused events will see the highest-calibre chefs as well as discerning gastro-travelers from across the world converge on this corner of Europe nestled between France and the Netherlands,” writes group editor William Drew.

The World’s 50 Best Restaurants returns to Europe after moving to Singapore this year — the first time the event was held in Asia.

For years following its debut in 2011, the ceremony had been held in London, England.

The 2020 event is slated to be held in June. — AFP-Relaxnews