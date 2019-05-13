Grilled horseshoe crabs a hit at Langkawi Ramadan bazaar

Zaitun Jaafar prepares grilled horseshoe crab, a big hit among Langkawi diners, at her stall at the Padang Wahid Ramadan Bazaar in Kedawang, Langkawi. — Bernama pic

LANGKAWI, May 13 — A stall offering exotic seafood, belangkas bakar (grilled horseshoe crabs, is attracting visitors at Padang Wahid Ramadan Bazaar in Kedawang, here.

According to seller, Zaitun Jaafar, 22, horseshoe crabs in various cooking styles — grilled, boiled, cooked in sambal, masak lemak cili padi and kerabu style were offered at her stall daily.

“Prices are determined by the cooking methods, for example, barbecued or boiled horseshoe crab at RM35, cooked in sambal, as masak lemak cili padi or kerabu at RM40 per dish. On average, I can sell 50 horseshoe crabs daily, with the grilled version being our best seller which is great to be enjoyed with air asam (tamarind dip),” she told Bernama.

Zaitun said aside from walk-in customers, some made their orders from a WhatsApp application or called before collecting their orders from the stall.

“The recipes for my horseshoe crabs were self-created and have become a hit with customers. In Langkawi, there are many horseshoe crab lovers, so the demand is always there regardless of time,” said Zaitun who has been selling it for more than a year.

Grateful for the way things have turned out, Zaitun said this was the first time she had ever tried selling horseshoe crabs at a Ramadan bazaar.

“Prior to this, I only cooked it at home and offered home delivery service based on customers’ orders. This year, I made a bold move by renting a space at the Padang Wahid Ramadan Bazaar to sell it. Thank god, it has been well-received,” said Zaitun who lives in Kampung Gelam.

Asked where she got her supply from, Zaitun said it came from Johor and Selangor.

“It is difficult to get horseshoe crabs in Langkawi, so I usually place an order of 100 to 500 each time,” she added. — Bernama