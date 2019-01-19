JCorp inks MoUs with eight Johor agencies, GLCs

KOTA TINGGI, Jan 19 — Johor Corporation (JCorp) has signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) with eight agencies and government-linked companies (GLCs) to leverage on their resources, capital and expertise today.

The MoUs were signed at The Els Club Desaru Coast-Ocean Course, Bandar Penawar by JCorp president and chief executive Datuk Kamaruzzaman Abu Kassim, witnessed by Mentri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian, who is also the chairman of JCorp.

The agencies and GLCs were the Kumpulan Prasarana Rakyat Johor Sdn Bhd (KPRJ), Permodalan Darul Ta’zim Sdn Bhd (PDT), Johor Public Transport Corporation, Perbadanan Islam Johor Holdings Sdn Bhd, Johor Biotechnology & Biodiversity Corporation, Perbadanan Usahawan Johor Sdn Bhd (PUJB), Yayasan Pelajaran Johor and YPJ Holdings Sdn Bhd.

The MoU with KPRJ will see JCorp collaborating with the group on several projects, including the development of the Tebrau military camp, oil and gas exploration and development of KPRJ’s industrial lands.

JCorp will also be collaborating with PUJB and PDT on the water supply project in Pengerang, the development of a food and beverage industry at the Pengerang Integrated Petroleum Complex and provision of laundry and bus services to Petronas workers.

Earlier on in his speech, Osman expressed his confidence that the synergy would create new opportunities in various fields for target groups such as Johor entrepreneurs to empower their businesses.

“At the same time, more small and medium enterprises will be developed and all this will create jobs for Johoreans while improving their living and economic standards,” he added. — Bernama