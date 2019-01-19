Sabah forms special committee to study SESB takeover

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal said the state government will form a special committee to detail the transition period in the takeover of Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd from Tenaga Nasional Berhad. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Jan 19 — The state government will form a special committee to detail the transition period in the takeover of Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) from Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB).

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal said the formation of the committee would speed up the process with representatives of the Sabah State Government and the Federal Government being appointed.

“Yesterday, Yeo Bee Yin (the Minister of Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change) informed me (during a courtesy call) through a letter she had brought along that the federal government in principle had handed over the ownership of SESB to the Sabah State Government.

“But there are several matters that had to be detailed in terms of (SESB) debt and this we should discuss because it involved financial aspects, we are aware and know that there are liabilities that we have to discuss amicably,” he said when met by reporters after attending the Dragon, Unicorn and Lion Dance demonstration here today.

The festival was organised by the Federation of Kota Kinabalu Chinese Community Associations in the run-up to the Chinese New Year celebration next month. — Bernama