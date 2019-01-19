JKOASM hopes government will implement Suhakam recommendations on Orang Asli rights

JKOASM hopes the government will implement the recommendations of Suhakam in the national inquiry into land rights that protect and recognise Orang Asli land. — file pic KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 19 — The Orang Asli Network of Peninsular Malaysia (JKOASM) hopes the federal government will implement the recommendations of the Malaysian Human Rights Commission (Suhakam) in the national inquiry into land rights that protect and recognise Orang Asli land.

JKOASM chairman Tijah Yok Chopil said a more comprehensive long-term solution should be taken to resolve the matter.

He said the government was also expected to enact a law and land certification act based on the Orang Asli cases that were won in court.

“Even though the Orang Asli’s welfare had been taken into consideration in a small way (not comprehensive nor perfect) by the previous administration, it had ignored the Orang Asli rights over land or customary land for so long.

“The position of the Orang Asli has so far only been on its own land without strong guarantees,” he said in a statement here today.

In the meantime, JKOASM thanked the Attorney-General’s Chambers for the committed efforts to find solutions to land issues in Kelantan.

“The hard work of all parties involved including local Orang Asli activists and throughout Malaysia as well as the community in Gua Musang, Kelantan has given confidence to all parties that the rights of the Temiar Orang Asli should be respected and returned,” he said.

Yesterday, the Attorney General’s (AG) Chambers filed a civil suit at the High Court inc on behalf of the federal government to obtain recognition of the land rights of the Temiar Orang Asli at Pos Simpor near Gua Musang.

The statement quoting AG Tommy Thomas said that the AG’s Chambers also filed an injunction to prevent any invasion or destruction on customary land for the benefit of the private commercial sector.

Meanwhile, Suhakam chairman Tan Sri Razali Ismail in a statement here said that should the responsibility of carrying out negotiations be ignored, approval or permits of the logging companies that have been involved, should be cancelled.

“It is hoped that this action will be an example that the state government should take to protect the rights of the Orang Asli in the future.

“Suhakam also intends to send observers to follow up with the case thoroughly,” he said. — Bernama