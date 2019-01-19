CM expects record number of visitors to Penang Hill this year

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the number of visitors to Penang Hill this year is expected to be higher than last year. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Jan 19 — The number of visitors to Penang Hill this year is expected to be higher than last year after the opening of the Lower Penang Hill Station (Phase Three) today, says Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

He said although a record of over 1.742 million people visited Penang Hill last year, he expects a 10 per cent increase this year.

He attributed the rise to the upgrading of infrastructure and facilities, new attractions like ‘The Habitat’, activities atop the hill and improved services.

“Actually, the 2018 record is quite surprising as the Hill was closed for upgrading works for two months. It is a very significant number. In less than nine months of operation, we broke the record,” he told a press conference after the official opening of the Lower Station by Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng here today.

Lim, in his speech, said Penang Hill could be turned into a premier holiday destination, like Genting Higlands, thanks to the upgrading works.

The development of the Lower Station was carried out in several stages, including improving the facilities, expanding the waiting area, providing food and beverage shoplots, hall and surau as well as upgrading the ticket counters. — Bernama