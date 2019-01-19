After AG, CJ dance kerfuffle, Khairy digs up Pakatan’s reaction to similar event in 2016

Umno’s Khairy Jamaluddin has today reminded the public of Pakatan Harapan’s reaction when the last time an attorney-general was caught dancing with Cabinet ministers. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

The Rembau MP sarcastically pointed to the incident when former AG Tan Sri Apandi Ali danced with Barisan Nasional ministers then, comparing it to the recent event involving AG Tommy Thomas and Chief Justice Tan Sri Richard Malanjum.

“The former AG also danced with former ministers. Can’t remember what PH’s response was then.

“I just remember I didn’t dance with him,” he posted on his Twitter account, attached to a tweet with a video of the gala dinner hosted by Sabah Law Society in conjunction with the Opening of the Legal Year 2019.

In 2016, a video showing a man resembling Tan Sri Apandi Ali was spread online, in which he was seen dancing with Barisan Nasional ministers, including Datuk Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar, Datuk Seri Salleh Said Keruak, Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said, and Datuk Nancy Shukri during the Merdeka Day parade then.

Responding to several tweets defending Thomas, the shadow finance minister said he has no qualms with Thomas dancing.

“I didn’t have an issue with it. I don’t have an issue with this. I was just trying to recall what PH’s position was during the previous dance-off,” he tweeted.

Other Twitter users caught on Khairy’s message quick, noting that both incidents involving Apandi or Thomas should not have been an issue.

The two were dancing popular 60s rock ‘n roll tune Let’s Twist Again by Chubby Checker, which popularised the twist dancing mania.

The video was also said to feature minister in charge of law Datuk Liew Vui Keong, and prominent lawyers and activists Datuk S. Ambiga and Siti Kasim.