Malaysia a role model to global graft-busters, envoy says of PM’s Vienna address

Malaysian ambassador to Austria Datuk Ganeson Sivagurunathan said the International Association of Anti-Corruption Authorities sees Malaysia as a role model in the fight against corruption. — Picture by Joseph Raj

VIENNA, Jan 19 — The International Association of Anti-Corruption Authorities (IAACA) sees Malaysia as a role model in the fight against corruption, the Malaysian ambassador to Austria Datuk Ganeson Sivagurunathan said today.

He said this was among the main reasons why Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has been invited to address the 10th Annual Conference and General Meeting of the IAACA here this Tuesday.

“Dr Mahathir’s keynote address will be entitled ‘15 Years of the United Nations Convention Against Corruption, Accomplishments and Prospects’,” he told the media here.

“This 10th Annual Conference and General Meeting of the IAACA will be attended by political leaders, including heads of government, and anti-corruption agencies as well as practitioners to exchange views on promoting measures to prevent and combat corruption.

“In this regard, the IAACA serves as an ideal platform for Dr Mahathir to highlight the efforts and commitment of the Malaysian government in the fight against corruption and to portray Malaysia as a country which strongly upholds the rule of law, integrity and accountability,” said Ganeson.

He added that the prime minister will also deliver a lecture on “Fighting Corruption in Malaysia: Achievements, Challenges and Perspectives” a day earlier at the International Anti-Corruption Academy.

Dr Mahathir, who will arrive here tomorrow, will begin his working visit to Austria with a meeting with the Chancellor of Austria Sebastian Kurz and the Republic’s President Dr Alexander Van der Bellen on Monday.

“As a matter of fact, Chancellor Kurz who at 32 is the youngest leader of any nation in the world, was earlier scheduled to travel overseas on a trip. He, however, decided to postpone it so that he could have bilateral talks with Dr Mahathir.

“During the meeting, the two leaders are expected to exchange views on strengthening bilateral relations, particularly in the areas of trade and investment, education, science and technology and tourism as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest,” said Ganeson.

Austria’s investment in Malaysia as at June 2018 included 17 manufacturing projects with a value of RM531.6 million, generating 2,747 job opportunities.

“The major Austrian companies in Malaysia include OMV, the largest oil and gas company in the republic and also motorcycle manufacturer KTM,” he added.