No ID, no entry — FedExpress stalled by steward

Switzerland's Roger Federer in action during the match against Taylor Fritz of the US at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, January 18, 219. — Reuters pic

MELBOURNE, Jan 19 — Brief stories from Day 6 of the Australian Open on Saturday:

Who’s this Roger bloke?

Security around the Australian Open is always tight and if you don’t have ID you’re not getting in, no matter who you are — as even Roger Federer found out on Saturday. He might have been coming here for 20 years but the great man was denied access into the players’ lounge by a very plucky security guard when he didn’t have his accreditation: no pass, no entry. Jolly Roger typically displayed exemplary manners and resisted giving the impertinent steward the big “Don’t you know who I am?” treatment. Instead, he stood patiently to one side until coach Ivan Ljubicic turned up with his errant ID to allow him to proceed.

Who scares Serena still?

Serena Williams’ teenage third round opponent Dayana Yastremska was clearly intimidated by being in the presence of greatness, collapsing to a straight sets defeat. Asked afterwards if she had ever been in awe as a teenage prodigy, Serena replied: “When I was young every match was intimidating but you go out and do the best you can. When I was young, I played so many people like Martina Hingis and Monica Seles and everyone I faced was in the Hall of Fame,” she said. “Also I forgot (sister) Venus — she still intimidates me.” Asked if any player inspired her growing up, she quickly nominated Billie Jean King. “I feel like all of women’s — not just tennis -- but sport, we owe everything to Billie Jean King,” she said. “Demanding equal prize money, ethical play. Everything she has done for us and to get to know her on a personal level is inspiring.”

Frankie goes to Hollywood

Basketball fan Frances Tiafoe delighted his new band of fans at the Australian Open with some LeBron James-style celebrations after reaching the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the first time. After a five-set thriller over Andreas Seppi the 20-year-old Tiafoe ripped off his shirt, beat his chest three times and thrust his hands either side of raised knees as he mimicked the NBA legend to chants of “Ti-a-foe! Ti-a-foe!”. He explained why he admires the Los Angeles Lakers superstar who plays in home of Hollywood. “What don’t you like about LeBron? Not just an unbelievable athlete, but what he does outside playing basketball,” said the young American. “The school he made, putting 50 mill into that, that’s unheard of. He’s an absolute icon.”

Amanda has the Z-factor

American teen Amanda Anisimova’s advance to round four in Melbourne Park means a new generation has quietly made its debut at the pointy end of a Grand Slam tournament. The 17-year-old is the first player born after 2000 to ever reach the last 16 at a major, a milestone for the post-Millennials known as Generation Z. Florida-based Anisimova, who has Russian parents, is also the youngest American to reach round four of a Slam since Serena Williams at the French Open in 1998. Williams, who is chasing her 24th major at Melbourne Park, said she had been following Anisimova’s development with interest. “I’m really excited to see this new generation of American players make a loud splash,” she said. — AFP