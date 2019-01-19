Govt never pays a single sen for my trips abroad, says Anwar

Port Dickson MP Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today his overseas trips have been funded by his hosts who invited him for talks. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 19 — Port Dickson MP Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today his overseas trips have been funded by his hosts who invited him for talks.

Speaking at the launch of Lembah Pantai MP Fahmi Fadzil’s service centre, the PKR president said he has never taken a single cent for his travels from the government.

“Since I left prison there have been questions about who funds my overseas trips. People asked the foreign minister who pays for my trips. The government didn’t spend a single cent. Whoever invites me will have to foot the bill.

“When I go to China, they will pay. When I went to India recently, it was paid by the Indian government,” he said adding that the same will apply to his trip to Qatar next week.

Anwar, who also officiated the reversion of the name “Bangsar South” to “Kampung Kerinchi”, said he was normally invited because his hosts were interested in how the public had decided to change the government in the 14th General Elections.

At the same time, he also took opportunities to invite investments in Malaysia.

“I take the opportunity to talk about the digital economy, robotics, artificial intelligence and asked them to give focus to Malaysia. I spent a day at Bangalore because it is a successful technology centre and I’ve successfully invited five to six companies to invest in Malaysia,” he said.