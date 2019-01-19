AG, CJ accused of fraternising after dancing in gala dinner (VIDEO)

Lawyer Siti Kasim (2nd right, on stage) and Attorney-General Tommy Thomas (right) are seen dancing during the Opening of the Legal Year 2019. — Picture via Twitter/Rimau XI

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 19 — Attorney-General Tommy Thomas and Chief Justice Tan Sri Richard Malanjum have been criticised from both sides of the political divide after a video of the two dancing on a stage in a social event for the legal fraternity last night.

Several politicians have chided the two for allegedly tarnishing the image of impartiality and integrity of the judiciary by fraternising with other prominent lawyers and activists.

“Since before, the judiciary and legislative institutions are sensitive with whatever social mingling, especially among judges, that may affect public confidence towards their honour, ethics, integrity and morals,” said Umno Youth chief Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki in a statement.

“What more if it involves the chief justice and attorney-general socialising with politicians and high-profile individuals that surely will court controversy and erode public trust over any decisions that they may decree later on.”

Similarly, PKR’s Setiawangsa MP Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad also insisted that judiciary and executive figures must keep their image of impartiality and the integrity of the institution in official events.

“In 2016, we have questioned then attorney-general and ministers dancing in a Merdeka event. We have to be consistent,” he said in a tweet.

In 2016, a video showing a man resembling Tan Sri Apandi Ali was spread online, in which he was seen dancing with Barisan Nasional ministers, including Datuk Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar, Datuk Seri Salleh Said Keruak, Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said, and Datuk Nancy Shukri during the Merdeka Day parade then.

The video with Thomas and Malanjum was shot during a gala dinner last night in Kota Kinabalu, hosted by the Sabah Law Society in conjunction with the Opening of the Legal Year 2019.

The two were dancing popular 60s rock ‘n roll tune Let’s Twist Again by Chubby Checker, which popularised the twist dancing mania.

The video was also said to feature minister in charge of law Datuk Liew Vui Keong, and prominent lawyers and activists Datuk S. Ambiga and Siti Kasim.