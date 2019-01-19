EC advises voters in Cameron Highlands to check voter registration info in advance

The Election Commission (EC) logo is seen on yellow tape around the SK Yong Peng voting centre in Yong Peng May 9, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

TANAH RATA, Jan 19 — The Election Commission (EC) has advised voters in Cameron Highlands to check their voter-registration information prior to the polling day on January 26.

EC chairman Azhar Azizan Harun said checks could be done through various channels including the commission’s official portal at www.spr.gov.my or by calling 03-88927018.

He said checks could also be done through the ‘MySPR Semak’ mobile application or via SMS by typing ‘SPRSEMAK’ and sending it to 15888.

“Those who already know their voter registration information will not need to queue to perform a check at the EC counter (on the day of the election).

“Record, save and bring along the information on the polling centre, polling station, and voter registration number and show it to the voting clerk. This will help make the voting process smoother,” he said in a statement.

The Cameron Highlands by-election sees a four-cornered fight among Pakatan Harapan candidate, M.Manogaran; Ramli Mohd Nor (Barisan Nasional) and two Independent candidates — former senior lecturer of Institut Aminuddin Baki, Sallehudin Ab Talib, and local farmer, Wong Seng Yee.

Early voting will be held on January 22. — Bernama