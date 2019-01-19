Insisting on anti-Islam agenda claim, Hadi asks why Pakatan never mentioned Tabung Haji’s good deeds

Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang speaks during launch of the PAS History Seminar at Kolej Universiti Islam Zulkifli Muhammad (KUIZM) in Batu Caves January 19, 2019. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

GOMBAK, Jan 19 — PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang maintained his allegation that the revelation about financial irregularities at Muslim pilgrimage fund Tabung Haji was intended to taint Islam’s image.

The Marang MP accused critics of selective bias, saying they preferred only to highlight the scandal while being silent about the fund’s positive performance.

He claimed Tabung Haji became the target because it is an Islamic institution.

“You want proof? The fact that they spoke to the media and (only the scandal) was reported is proof,” the PAS president replied to Malay Mail at the sideline of a seminar on the party’s history here.

“Why only the bad things? Why never speak about the positive deeds they’ve done?

“Is it because it is an institution that has to do with Islam and Muslims?”

