Malaysian left brain dead in racist attack at New York City restaurant

New York police arrested the man who viciously attacked three men at a seafood buffet restaurant located in Emmons Avenue in Brooklyn. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 19 — A 60-year-old Malaysian restaurant owner in New York was left brain dead after a horrifying racist attack.

According to New York Post, the victim identified as Ng Thang Keong from Johor was viciously assaulted together with his two staff at his seafood buffet restaurant located in Emmons Avenue in Brooklyn.

A restaurant employee, 34-year-old chef Fufai Pun, died from his injuries while 50-year-old restaurant manager Tsz Mat Pun is in critical condition.

The attacker has been identified as 34-year-old Arthur Martunovich.

Ng, was pronounced brain dead by the NYU Langone Medical Centre.

Acording to the the report, the attack happened on January 15 around 5pm when the eatery was full of customers.

Witnesses told the New York Post that the suspect burst into the restaurant and began bashing several of the staff members and Ng on their heads with a hammer.

After the attack Martunovich fled towards the food outlet’s parking lot, but police managed to track him down and he was arrested.

He reportedly told police officers that he was inspired to carry out the attack by a Chinese movie he had watched in which “men were mistreating women”.

The report quoting a law enforcement officer stated that Martunovich had said that he has a problem with Asian men while going on a rant at a local police station.

Martunovich has been charged with murder, attempted murder, and criminal possession of a weapon, and is expected to undergo psychiatric evaluation.

Meanwhile, the Seaport Buffet restaurant has remained closed as investigators search for clues.

China Press reported that doctors has yet to decide whether to continue his life support system, as he has no family in the United States.