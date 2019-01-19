Stop pitting me against Dr M, says Anwar

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim delivers his speech at the launch of the new Lembah Pantai parliamentary office in Kuala Lumpur January 19, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 19 — Port Dickson MP Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has called for parties to stop trying to pit him against Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, saying that the nation is focusing on economic development instead of politicising.

At a press conference after launching the new Lembah Pantai parliamentary office today, the PKR president maintained his position on cooperating with Dr Mahathir.

“I will not entertain any questions including from MalaysiaKini, the Malaysian Insider or The Star to try and engage in this rancorous exchange with Mahathir. We have decided to work together and I will maintain that position and I will not be provoked into this new sort of rancorous exchange.

“Our interest is the nation, the priority of Malaysia isn’t Anwar vs Mahathir that some of you tend to continue to harp on. Our interest is the economy.

“People are facing hardship, we must support the government in all measures necessary to elevate the problem of all people,” Anwar said sternly.

Earlier this morning, Dr Mahathir had said during a dialogue session after his speech at the prestigious Oxford Union in UK that the first sodomy charges against Anwar when he was a deputy prime minister in the late 90s had followed the rule of law and the sentence was carried out according to the rule of law.

