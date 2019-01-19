After Putrajaya sues Kelantan, Hadi asks if AG Thomas supports Pakatan in Cameron Highlands

Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang (centre) arrives to launch the PAS History Seminar at Kolej Universiti Islam Zulkifli Muhammad (KUIZM) in Batu Caves January 19, 2019. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

GOMBAK, Jan 19 — PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang today questioned if the federal government's civil suit against the Kelantan government on behalf of the Temiar Orang Asli was politically-motivated as it coincides with the Cameron Highlands by-election.

The Marang MP questioned why the suit filed was made in the thick of the campaign trail, where Pakatan Harapan is vying to challenge incumbent Barisan Nasional's popularity among the parliamentary constituency's Orang Asli voters.

“Why now? Is Tommy campaigning for Pakatan as well?” Hadi told reporters during a press conference after he opened a seminar on PAS history here.

