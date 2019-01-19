Hadi: Muslims who view Islam as non-political matter are deviants

Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang speaks during launch of the PAS History Seminar at Kolej Universiti Islam Zulkifli Muhammad (KUIZM) in Batu Caves January 19, 2019. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

GOMBAK, Jan 19 — PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang today chastised Muslims who view faith as a private non-political matter as deviants, declaring the aim for Islamic political power as integral of the faith.

Hadi made the assertion at a seminar on the party's history here this morning, where he affirmed the founding of PAS as divine sanction.

The Marang MP said any Islamic movement, like his own party, must be viewed as a continuation of the “prophecy”.

“There cannot be an exercise of Islam that is incomplete or imperfect; the religion is all-encompassing,” Hadi said in his opening speech.

“Therefor Muslims who think Islam is not political is deviant.”

