Barca handed Copa final re-match with Sevilla, Real to face Girona in quarters

Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele celebrates after scoring the first goal against Levante, January 17, 2019. ― Reuters pic

BARCELONA, Jan 19 ― Copa del Rey holders Barcelona were paired with Sevilla in yesterday's quarter-final draw, setting up a re-run of last year's final, while Real Madrid will face Girona.

Barca, who thrashed Sevilla 5-0 in the 2018 final, escaped a potential expulsion from the competition moments before the draw was made.

The Spanish football federation (RFEF) announced yesterday it had rejected Levante's complaint that the 30-times Copa winners fielded an ineligible player in their last-16, first-leg game.

Barca overcame a 2-1 deficit from the first leg against Levante by winning the second leg 3-0 for a 4-2 aggregate victory.

Madrid, who beat Leganes 3-1 on aggregate, will have to get past Girona, who knocked 10-times winners Atletico Madrid out on away goals following a thrilling 3-3 draw in their last-16 second leg that resulted in a 4-4 aggregate scoreline.

Getafe will play against Valencia and Real Betis will face Espanyol in the other ties in the round.

The first leg games will take place from Jan. 23, with the deciding fixtures being played from January 30. ― Reuters