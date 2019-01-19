Six MPs' rep denies plans to 'U-turn' back to Umno

Mersing MP Datuk Abdul Latiff Ahmad, representing the five other MPs who quit Umno said they were firm in their decision to remain independent MPs. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 19 — The six MPs who last month quit Umno have no intentions of returning to the former ruling party, their spokesman has said.

Mersing MP Datuk Abdul Latiff Ahmad, who claimed to also represent the five other MPs, reportedly said he and the group were firm in their decision to remain independent MPs.

“Although there are various stories or allegations against us, we receive it openly. Actually there is none (who want to join Umno again).

“Report that we allegedly want to 'U-turn' together, impossible. Such news is just political gossip. We are hairan (surprised) when we ourselves don't know about the application to return to Umno,” he was quoted saying by local daily Berita Harian.

He said the rumours of their alleged re-entry into Umno may have been created by those with a certain agenda.

Aside from Latiff himself, the others who were named are Hulu Terengganu MP Datuk Rosol Wahid, Tasik Gelugor MP Datuk Shabudin Yahaya, Larut MP Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin, Sabak Bernam MP Datuk Mohamad Fasiah Mohd Fakeh, Tanah Merah MP Datuk Seri Ikmal Hisham Abdul Aziz.

The six had quit the party on December 14.

On January 15, Berita Harian had cited a source when reporting that the six were said to have submitted their application forms to Umno to be accepted as party members again.

But Umno acting president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan was later reported denying having received any application forms from the six to rejoin Umno.

In a separate report today by local daily Sinar Harian, Umno’s council of advisers’ chairman Tan Sri Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah reportedly said there was no space for MPs who have quit Umno to join the party again, saying that party membership shouldn’t be based on whims.

“Those who have left, leave lah. No need to join again. There’s no need to accept such people again.

“This is not suka-suka, this is a struggle. Not enter or leave as you like. What I can say, many do not agree that they be accepted,” he said.

Since June 24, 2018, a total of 17 MPs from the once-dominant BN component party have so far either pledged their allegiance to PH component parties or chosen to remain independent.

An exodus of Umno MPs from Sabah and the peninsula took place last month, reducing its federal seats to just 37 from a total of 54 after its shock defeat in the May 9 general election.