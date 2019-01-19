Former Singapore presidential hopeful announces return to politics

Former Singapore ruling party PAP member Tan Cheng Bock. — Image courtesy of Facebook/TanChengBock

SINGAPORE, Jan 19 — At 78, former People’s Action Party (PAP) Member of Parliament and presidential candidate Dr Tan Cheng Bock has announced his intention to return to politics.

Dr Tan said yesterday that he and 11 others, some of them former PAP cadres, have applied to start a new political party called the Progress Singapore Party.

Dr Tan said in a statement that he filed an application with the Registry of Societies to register the party on Wednesday.

“We hope to get approval soon,” said Dr Tan, who also posted the announcement on his Facebook page.

Dr Tan said that he felt a “sense of duty to come forward and help address issues” concerning Singaporeans in Parliament.

“So we decided to form a political party to be an added voice in Parliament,” he added.

In a Facebook post, Dr Tan wrote that the decision was not an easy one.

“I, together with my team, studied the many options offered, like joining an existing opposition party, taking over an existing opposition party, running as an independent and so on,” he said.

“I want to thank all those who made such generous offers. I considered them all seriously and it was a difficult decision, but I feel it is the right one.

He added that the group of 12 still look forward to “working with others in the opposition who are passionate about putting country first — before either party or self”.

“At 78 years, I have a short window that I intend to use mentoring and developing future Parliamentarians who will work for the good of our nation. We want to build a compassionate and truly democratic Singapore where good values and people matter. Freedom of choice and free speech without fear must be defended,” he said.

“We hope to be given the opportunity for Progress Singapore Party to be an alternative voice in Parliament. In due course, as the party and candidates mature, we intend to be ready to govern the nation. In the meantime, we will work with those who share our political beliefs of country first — before either party or self.”

Dr Tan said he will be calling a press conference at a later date to share more details about the party. — Today