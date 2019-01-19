Wisma Putra: Malaysia committed to resolving bilateral issues with Singapore peacefully

Wisma Putra says Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah received a letter with positive undertones from Singapore’s Foreign Minister, Dr Vivian Balakrishnan despite recent incidents that seemed to undermine on-going diplomatic efforts. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 19 — Malaysia is committed to resolving bilateral issues with Singapore in a peaceful and calm manner, Wisma Putra said in statement today.

The Foreign Ministry said, in view of this, diplomatic efforts are underway to find amicable solutions to issues of concern to both countries.

“Despite recent incidents that seemed to undermine on-going diplomatic efforts, Malaysia’s Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah received a letter with positive undertones from Singapore’s Foreign Minister, Dr Vivian Balakrishnan,” the statement added.

Wisma Putra said Saifuddin also met Balakrishnan at the Asean Foreign Ministers’ Retreat in Chiang Mai, Thailand from January 17 to 18, 2019.

The statement further said that a meeting between the Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Malaysia, Datuk Seri Muhammad Shahrul Ikram Yaakob and the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Singapore, Chee Wee Kiong is scheduled to be held on January 28, 2019.

The meeting is to discuss and find solutions to Malaysia-Singapore maritime issues, as well as the legal and operational matters in order to de-escalate the situation on the ground, and provide a basis for further discussions and negotiations, Wisma Putra said.

It added that in the coming weeks, the Minister of Transport Anthony Loke Siew Fook will also be meeting his Singaporean counterpart Khaw Boon Wan to discuss the way forward on airspace related issues between both countries including the Instrument Landing System (ILS) and ILS Approach Procedures for Seletar Airport, Singapore.

“These continuing efforts signify the steadfast commitment of Malaysia to pursue diplomatic solutions to bilateral issues with its closest neighbour Singapore, in a peaceful and constructive manner, on the basis of equality and mutual respect,” Wisma Putra said.

This was consistent with the understanding reached between the the Foreign Ministers of Malaysia and the Republic of Singapore on Jan 8, 2019 in Singapore, it added. ― Bernama