Balmain launches new consumer app, including AR content and runway live-streams

The app is the brainchild of French fashion designer Olivier Rousteing, creative director of Balmain (pic). — AFP pic

PARIS, Jan 19 — Luxury label Balmain has launched a novel app via iTunes — part of creative director Olivier Rousteing’s drive to democratise access to high fashion and make it more inclusive (according to WWD).

The Balmain app — which is available for customers to download from today — features a range of ‘insider’ perks and inclusive, authentic entertainment for fans which will be added regularly; including augmented reality content that can be accessed, for example, by scanning posters which cropped up in key locations around Paris last night as part of a promotion by the brand. Similar initiatives are expected to be rolled out across Europe throughout 2019.

The label’s couture show on January 23 — its first in 16 years since Oscar de la Renta designed the couture line — will be also live-streamed through the app, with consumers to also be granted additional, exclusive behind-the-scenes access to the iconic fashion house via an immersive tour of Balmain’s Saint Honouré flagship, which is due to open mid-February.

Commenting on the app launch, Rousteing alluded that it’s only the beginning of his plans and part of a much wider, company-wide vision and strategy in the pipeline.

“For too many years, the legendary ateliers, boutiques and runways of Paris have only been open to a very lucky select few,” he stated. “We’d like to try to begin to change that, by inviting as many members of our Balmain Army as possible into our Balmain universe.”

Balmain chief executive officer Massimo Piombini added that: “Balmain will define a new communication strategy based on entertainment, based on inclusivity, based on authenticity, but also supported by a strong technological element”.

“The app is the final element of the strategy we are rolling out to launch the new monogram, the new logo, and to support overall the new communication strategy of Balmain... This is a way to connect with the next generation, with new customers, with a segment of customers that are close to the brand that are expecting from us these kinds of new features.”

The move follows several recent, big moves by Balmain, including the opening of a digital flagship in partnership with Yoox Net-a-porter Group, and the introduction of VR elements in its new Milan flagship last April.

Balmain also recently took over the atrium area at Printemps in Paris, outfitting the central space in the Boulevard Haussmann department store and offering a capsule collection of clothing and accessories for men and women designed by Rousteing himself. — AFP-Relaxnews