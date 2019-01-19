Cops detain four housemates of murdered Indonesian woman

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 19 ― The police have detained four housemates of an Indonesian woman who was allegedly murdered at her rented house in Taman Universiti, Seri Kembangan near here at about 5pm on Thursday to assist in investigations.

Serdang District Police chief ACP Ismadi Borhan said the two men and two women, all Indonesians, were remanded for five days from yesterday.

“The motive of the incident is believed to be due to misunderstanding or jealousy due to a third person, namely a lover or another companion.

“Early investigations have revealed that the victim was believed to have had an Indonesian boyfriend who had proposed to marry her once. The police are currently tracking down the boyfriend who has fled,” he said in a statement here yesterday.

He said the mobile phone belonging to the victim was also lost believed to have been taken by the suspect.

Ismadi said the police were looking at closed-circuit television cameras (CCTVs) around the crime scene and had gathered information from witnesses in the residential area.

He added that the post-mortem on the victim at the Serdang Hospital at 1pm found that the death was caused by possible strangulation, with no other injuries including signs of rape detected.

Yesterday, a single mother, known as Jamilah Mat Shaari, 33, was dead on her bed without her clothes on by her housemate, who is also believed to be her sister-in-law, at 5pm, after returning from work. ― Bernama