Creative force behind 'world's best bar' Dandelyan to open new projects internationally

LONDON, Jan 19 ― The creative force and mixologist mastermind behind London's Dandelyan, regularly declared the world's best bar, has announced plans to open a trio of new watering holes in London, Amsterdam and Washington DC.
In an Instagram post, Ryan Chetiyawardana, better known as Mr Lyan, revealed details on three new projects that will take his brand international.
Amsterdam will become home to Super Lyan, Washington DC home to Silver Lyan, and Dandelyan, which is the current titleholder of best bar on the planet on the World's 50 Best Bars ranking, will undergo a complete overhaul to be resurrected as Lyaness and re-open in March.
In an interview with Drinks International, Chetiyawardana said that Super Lyan in Amsterdam will embrace local, sustainable ingredients and be staffed with local bartenders. The bar is slated to open in April.
An existing Super Lyan bar in London will be repurposed into a fermentation lab and office space.
Silver Lyan in DC is scheduled to launch in November, and like Super Lyan in Amsterdam, will reflect the local culture in a classic but playful way, with a “nod to grandeur.”
Meanwhile, Lyaness will replace Dandelyan at Sea Containers London hotel (formerly known as the Mondrian London), with a new concept and décor.
The bar will be operated by the existing team. ― AFP-Relaxnews
BIG OL’ ANNOUNCEMENT 3/3 and the biggie! The name “Lyan” was a derivative of my name harking back to kids mispronouncing ‘Ryan’ as Lion (see the super adorable children’s drawing discovered at Mama Chet’s for reference) and given the family nature of our company, and the desire to create a personal link between our various projects, it seemed the ideal anchor for the business. We also always wanted to have diverse projects – something that felt authentic, and as a compliment to the other wonderful, passionate projects out there, and to create platforms for the team to do their amazingness day in day out – so when you see the word Lyan, you know it’s ours, and stands for our unique take on accessible innovation, and the desire to have something inclusive, fun and honest that helps bring people together. And this includes the ones we kill, White Lyan, Dandelyan, (Lyan) Cub [def not being killed!] will always be part of the family (look out for zombie versions coming to life soon) but it gives me huge pride to announce our latest endeavours, and first explorations outside our beloved London: LYANESS (London), SUPER LYAN (Amsterdam) and SILVER LYAN (Washington DC) — all opening this year! Did say 2019 was gonna be a big year for Team Lyan. Please join us in some super fun parties as we both open and close these babies, and come give us a visit (and a high five smooch) when we go live! Many more deets coming soon, but click stories for link to DI announcement 🙀😻🦁🍸🍾🙌🤦 ♀️🤔🙋 ♀️🤘🌿