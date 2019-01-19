Lightning sends wickedly fast electric motorcycle off to be mass-marketed

Lightning to debut first mass-market electric bike in March. — Picture from Facebook/lightningmotorcycle

SAN JOSE, Jan 19 — On Thursday, Lightning announced that a new electric bike is coming to town, with enough range and power to make Zero and Harley Davidson nervous.

For years, Lightning Motorcycles electric superbikes have been setting speed records across the US beating all petrol-powered competitors in its tracks. This week the company announced the new Lightning Strike, Lightning’s first-ever mass-market electric motorcycle featuring the brand's iconic speed.

Thursday’s press release was accompanied by a teaser image showing almost nothing of the bike except for a pair of glowing headlights.

Beneath the tagline reading “Lighting Strikes Twice”, Lightning provided a generous amount of performance specs that show that the bike will certainly be in competition with some of the most popular electric bike models currently on the market.

The Lightning Strike is said to come with 251km of range, have a top speed of 251kph, and charge in 35 minutes all for US$12,998 (RM53,454). For nearly US$17,000 less than H-D’s new electric LiveWire, you get 64km more of range and a top speed of about 80kph more. Compared with Zero’s most popular bikes, the Lightning Strike offers extremely competitive numbers.

The official launch is scheduled to take place in March just one month after Zero debuts the newest generation of the SR/F. — AFP-Relaxnews