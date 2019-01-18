‘The Kominsky Method’ with Michael Douglas renewed for a second season

‘The Kominsky Method’ with Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin will return to Netflix for a second season. — Netflix handout pic via AFP-Relaxnews

LOS ANGELES, Jan 18 — Netflix has decided to renew the Chuck Lorre comedy series, The Kominsky Method, which won two Golden Globes. Series star Michael Douglas will return for a second season. Shooting is expected to begin this month.

Not surprisingly The Kominsky Method has been given a green light for a second season. Released in the fall of last year, the comedy starring Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin, which was enthusiastically received by the critics, was awarded two Golden Globes (for best series and best actor for the Hollywood veteran Douglas, both in the musical or comedy category) on January 6, 2019.

Douglas plays the part of Sandy Kominsky, a one-time actor who had a brush with stardom in his youth. Now working as an acting coach, he is helped by his former agent Norman Newlander. Together they chart a course across a sea of actors adrift in the culture of youth and beauty in the city of Los Angeles.

In the wake of its first season, The Kominsky Method will soon be back with a further eight episodes to document the trials and tribulations of the Hollywood duo played by Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin. Shooting is set to begin in January of 2019.

Chuck Lorre on all fronts

The man behind this latest Netflix success, Chuck Lorre has created multiple sitcoms for American television, including the highly popular The Big Bang Theory, which is one of the most-watched comedy series both in the US and around the world.

The second season for The Kominsky Method will enable the American screenwriter and director to bounce back in the wake of the termination of The Big Bang Theory, which is planned for 2019, and the failure of Disjointed, a comedy pulled by Netflix after just one season.

In any case, Chuck Lorre can always count on CBS, having remained faithful to the network with Mom and Young Sheldon, a spin-off of The Big Bang Theory, both of which are still production. — AFP-Relaxnews