24-hour restaurant in Shah Alam ordered to close due to poor hygiene

SHAH ALAM, Jan 18 — The owner of a 24-hour restaurant in Section 9 here has been ordered by the Shah Alam City Council (MBSA) to close its operations for 14 days effective today due to poor hygiene.

Shah Alam deputy mayor Mohd Rashidi Ruslan said the inspection carried out found that the restaurant owner ignored the level of hygiene at the premises, especially in terms of food preparation and storage.

“Appliances used for cooking were dirty, toilet cleanliness was less satisfactory and the workers did not get the TY2 (anti-typhoid) injections.

“Due to the failure of the owner to comply with the prescribed conditions, action can be taken in accordance with existing laws such as Food Establishment By-Law (MBSA) 2007; Trade, Industry and Commerce Licencing By-Law (MBSA) 2007 and Food Handling By-Law (MBSA) 2007,” he told reporters at the end of operation today.

Mohd Rashidi a total of 70 premises were inspected since last year and four of them were ordered to close for cleaning work.

He said the local authorities would continue to carry out monitoring to ensure that the premises reached the level of hygiene and regulations. — Bernama