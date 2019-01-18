Report: MACC raids warehouse linked to Companies Commission over RM500m project

On January 9, MACC confiscated 69 boxes filled with agreements, believed to be over allegations related to the scandal, from CCM headquarters. ― Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, January 18 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today raided a warehouse in Semenyih linked to the Companies Commission of Malaysia (CCM) in connection with a RM500 million project scandal.

The Malaysian Insight reported that the raid at the warehouse was the eighth location that the MACC has raided since it started a probe against the child of a senior officer at the commission, who is believed to be involved in the project.

The involvement of the suspect, in his 20s, was exposed after a raid was carried out by the MACC at three companies and the CCM headquarters last week.

A source told the online news portal that MACC investigators went to the warehouse after they raided the suspect’s office in Cyberjaya for two hours and seized several documents from his office.

“Even though several documents have been seized, we believe there are still some important documents that are missing. We believe the suspect has hidden it.

“We will continue investigating and more serious action will be taken against the suspect if he fails to cooperate with the investigators,” the source told The Malaysian Insight.

On January 9, MACC confiscated 69 boxes filled with agreements, believed to be over allegations related to the scandal, from CCM headquarters.

All the documents were seized to assist investigations into allegations of power abuse and contract leakages, including claims of direct negotiations, which allegedly resulted in losses on the government’s part, and the public being lied to.

In November last year, Kinabatangan Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Bung Mokhtar Radin in Parliament revealed the flaws and weaknesses in CCM’s key projects.

He gave an example where CCM was alleged to have given a project directly to Formis Network Services Sdn Bhd without going through an open tender.