OSLO, Jan 18 — A knife attack in a supermarket in Oslo on Thursday is being investigated as “terror-related”, the head of the Norwegian police security service (PST) said on Friday.

The attack took place in the centre of the Norwegian capital. A woman was knifed as she was paying at the till for groceries. The attacker, a 20-year-old Russian citizen, was arrested by police soon after, police said. — Reuters